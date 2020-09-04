Chevron donates $300k to Midland-Odessa school districts
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MIDLAND-ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -
The two largest school districts in our area are getting help from one of the largest oil and gas producers in the Permian Basin.
Chevron donated a total of 300-thousand dollars to the districts.
Ector County ISD and Midland ISD received $150,000 each.
The donations will be used to support the districts stem initiatives and also help better equip classrooms for remote learning.
