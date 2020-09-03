“Tenet” becomes first tentpole film release in U.S. since March

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Like most movie theaters, Cinergy Odessa has struggled during the coronavirus pandemic.

Their theaters were closed for months, and have strained to regain an audience after reopening.

“We were doing about 10% of volume when we initially opened back up,” said Cinergy Entertainment Area Manager Kristopher Johnson.

Much of that was due to the fact that big-budget films slated to open in late spring and summer were pulled.

“Due to the pandemic, the movie studios pushed all of their new movies coming out,” Johnson said. “So, that really drove down guest count coming into the centers, not only from the pandemic but then there was no new content to push people out to see movies.”

But that’s starting to change, with the first major studio production in months set to open this weekend.

Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi thriller Tenet, about the ability to alter the flow of time, opens this weekend.

The film stars John David Washington and Robert Pattinson, and theaters and Hollywood are hoping it will be the film that pulls people out of their homes and into the theater.

“We do think that during that time frame, the theaters that we’re showing it in will get pretty close to the 50% capacity,” Johnson said. “I think once people see the movie and see how safe it is to come out spend time with their family, they’re going to tell their friends, and people will start coming out the next couple of weekends to see it.”

Cinergy is ready, already instituting a series of social distancing protocols inside the theater.

“Every morning, we have a peroxide-based cleaner that we spray on every single seat every morning that kills 99.99% of germs, bacteria, and viruses,” Johnson said. “Throughout the day, when one of those seats is sat it, we clean it and spray it again.”

Cinergy hopes the safety precautions, coupled with buzz for Tenet, draw people back in.

But if Tenet fails, there’s no guarantee other studios won’t pull their films.

“It’s still up in the air a little bit. A lot of it is going to depend on what Tenet does across the country for movie studios to look at it and say, ‘We’re comfortable putting these movies out during these time frames.’”

