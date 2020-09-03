Advertisement

Police to close streets around Ector County Courthouse Friday for scheduled demonstration

(KOSA)
By William Russell
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Police Department will be closing several streets around the Ector County Courthouse on Friday morning ahead of a scheduled demonstration by the family of Wallace Howell.

The following comes from OPD:

There will be several road closures tomorrow (9/4) starting at 9:30 am, due to a scheduled demonstration at the Ector County Courthouse.

• 3rd St. and Grant Ave.

• 3rd St. and Lee

• 4th St. and Texas

• 5th St. and Grant Ave

• 5th St. and Lee

4th and Grant Ave. will not be blocked. Traffic at the intersection will be briefly delayed by Odessa Police Department, to aid participants across the road.

