Police to close streets around Ector County Courthouse Friday for scheduled demonstration

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Police Department will be closing several streets around the Ector County Courthouse on Friday morning ahead of a scheduled demonstration by the family of Wallace Howell.

The following comes from OPD:

There will be several road closures tomorrow (9/4) starting at 9:30 am, due to a scheduled demonstration at the Ector County Courthouse.

• 3rd St. and Grant Ave.

• 3rd St. and Lee

• 4th St. and Texas

• 5th St. and Grant Ave

• 5th St. and Lee

4th and Grant Ave. will not be blocked. Traffic at the intersection will be briefly delayed by Odessa Police Department, to aid participants across the road.

