OFR Assistant Fire Chief suspended following comments made on social media

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A senior-level employee with Odessa Fire Rescue has been suspended after posting an inappropriate comment on social media, according to the City of Odessa.

Mitch Borden, a reporter with Marfa Public Radio, broke the story late Wednesday evening.

According to Borden, a former Ector County Sheriff’s Office sergeant posted a question on social media earlier this week asking if police officers should be able to throw things at protesters.

Odessa Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Joey White commented on the post, writing, “Without a doubt.” A second comment was made by White that reads “Shoot to kill these m- - - - - - - - - -!!!!!,” according to a screenshot sent to Borden by a citizen. The screenshot was then forwarded to CBS7 by the radio station.

Screenshot of OFR employee's social media comment (Courtesy: Mitch Borden, Marfa Public Radio)

A spokesperson for the City of Odessa confirmed with Borden that Chief White was suspended for those Facebook comments.

At 9:25 p.m., the City of Odessa communications department issued a statement concerning the post.

“A senior level employee with Odessa Fire Rescue reported to his supervisor that he made an inappropriate comment on social media. The City of Odessa examined the situation, and the employee was disciplined for his actions by suspension.

The City of Odessa is disappointed by the statement made. We want to convey our deepest apologies for the objectionable comment made by this employee. The employee also expressed his remorse for the statement. The sentiments do not in any way reflect the values of the City of Odessa.”

