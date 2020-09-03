Odessa police investigating bank robbery

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa police are investigating a bank robbery on Thursday.

According to the Odessa Police Department, officers were called to the Prosperity Bank at 2703 North Grandview just after noon for a report of a robbery.

Police learned that a man had entered the bank and handed a note to a teller demanding cash and stating that he had a gun.

The suspect then left the bank with cash and drove away in a white SUV.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man who is approximately 6′ tall with a medium build.

He was wearing a dark-colored cap, black sunglasses, a blue necktie, white gloves, a white long sleeve shirt, dark-colored pants and had a white mask covering his face during the robbery.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to call 432-333-TIPS.

