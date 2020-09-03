Advertisement

Money with Mickey 9/3/2020

By Matthew Alvarez
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(KOSA) -

Are women better investors than men? Several studies say yes! Mickey Cargile from Cargile Investments joined Wake Up West Texas to analyze this claim.

Below are the questions that Mickey answered:

Q1: In a study of 8 million client accounts, Fidelity Investments found that women outperform men as investors. Why are women better investors?

Q2: Do the strategic rules of investing favor women?

Q3: What is the biggest challenge facing women when it comes to investing?

Q4: Can women close the gender wealth gap by investing?

Mickey Cargile joins Wake Up West Texas every Thursday at 6:45 a.m.

