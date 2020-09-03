Midland police investigating shooting involving motorcycle gangs

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland police are investigating a shooting that they believe involves members of motorcycle gangs.

According to the Midland Police Department, officers were called to the 200 block of Andrews Highway on Wednesday night to a report of shots fired.

When police arrived at the scene, they found two shell casings. Shortly after that, a gunshot victim arrived at an emergency room.

The victim, a man from San Antonio, told police that he was in the parking lot of Triple Threat Bar when he was hit by a baseball bat and shot in the buttocks.

According to MPD, the victim told police he did not want to pursue charges and refused to cooperate with the investigation any further.

Police believe that the suspects involved in the shooting are members of ‘opposing outlaw motorcycle gangs.’

No arrests have been made at this time as the investigation into the case continues.

