Mayor Patrick Payton shares hope for Midland’s future in State of the City address

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Mayor Patrick Payton has seen a lot these past ten months in office.

A 100-year pandemic, a historic oil crash, local businesses closing, and a significant sales tax drop.

In his first-ever ‘State of the City’ address on Thursday, you could tell that Payton is a glass-half-full kind of guy.

There’s no doubt that when you hear Payton speak that he was a gospel preacher before becoming mayor. His faith in the city is strong.

The mayor talked about oil and joked about the heat he’s gotten for not mandating masks.

Payton also noted he’s the first Midland mayor to shut his city completely down in its almost 140-year history.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.