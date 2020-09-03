Advertisement

Lockout lifted at Bonham Middle School

(KOSA)
By William Russell
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Bonham Middle School went into a lockout Thursday morning due to nearby police activity.

According to Ector County ISD, the lockout went into effect at 8:15 a.m. after the district received a report from the Odessa Police Department that their officers were searching for a subject near the school.

The lockout was lifted 30 minutes later after the school was notified that the subject was no longer in the area.

ECISD Police were on campus to ensure the safety of students and staff.

During lockouts, students and staff are brought inside the school and doors are monitored. No one is allowed to leave the school until the lockout is lifted. Classes go on as scheduled during the lockout.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

4 family members killed by gas fumes after surviving Laura

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Four members of a Louisiana family were killed when a generator leaked carbon monoxide into their home, hours after they survived Hurricane Laura’s deadly winds and storm surge.

State

Millions of Texans could be shielded from evictions under new Trump administration order

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Juan Pablo Garnham
The federal government announced a nationwide eviction moratorium Tuesday that is designed to protect renters from losing their homes until the end of the year. The order could keep millions of Texans from being evicted.

Local

“Tenet” becomes first tentpole film release in U.S. since March

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joshua Skinner
Studios and theaters hope Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi, time-bending thriller marks a return to the blockbuster summer that hasn’t happened yet.

Local

Money with Mickey 9/3/2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matthew Alvarez
Are women better investors than men? Several studies say yes!

Latest News

Video

Money with Mickey 9/3/2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
Recordings of the CBS7 Morning Newscasts.

News

OFR Assistant Fire Chief suspended following comments made on social media

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Gianni Windahl
Marfa Public Radio confirmed with the City of Odessa Assistant Chief Joey White has been suspended

Local

Cigar bar and lounge reopens as restaurant to survive

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Shane Battis
The Hemingway Odessa has found a new way to stay afloat during the pandemic.

Local

UT System Chancellor tours UTPB, approves of safety measures

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Shane Battis
The chancellor remarked on how well UTPB has adjusted to give students a safe education.

Local

Chevron donates $300,000 to ECISD & MISD

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By William Russell
Chevron has made significant donations to two local school districts.

Crime

Suspect found in UTPB gym after running away from police

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By William Russell
A search for a suspect who reportedly stole from Walmart ended at UTPB on Wednesday.