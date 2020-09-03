Lockout lifted at Bonham Middle School

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Bonham Middle School went into a lockout Thursday morning due to nearby police activity.

According to Ector County ISD, the lockout went into effect at 8:15 a.m. after the district received a report from the Odessa Police Department that their officers were searching for a subject near the school.

The lockout was lifted 30 minutes later after the school was notified that the subject was no longer in the area.

ECISD Police were on campus to ensure the safety of students and staff.

During lockouts, students and staff are brought inside the school and doors are monitored. No one is allowed to leave the school until the lockout is lifted. Classes go on as scheduled during the lockout.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.