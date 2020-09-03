Advertisement

Blake Shelton gifts West Texas teacher with classroom supplies

Blake Shelton. Jim Wright/MGN
Blake Shelton. Jim Wright/MGN (KKTV)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Afton, Texas (KCBD) - A teacher from Patton Springs ISD reached out to Blake Shelton through Twitter asking him to help clear her Amazon Wish List for school supplies.

To the teacher’s surprise, Blake Shelton replied with, “Ah hell... I’ve had a few drinks. I’ll take care of it for ya.”

Mrs. Gressett is a first grade teacher at Patton Springs School in Afton Texas.

“When you have to step out of your classroom crying because you found out @blakeshelton shared your list! You are the good in the world,” she wrote. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart and the TX panhandle! I’m eternally grateful! Thank you everyone!”

According to previous Tweets from Gressett, her list has never been cleared until today.

“I teach at a low-income school in TX where students don’t have a lot of opportunities,” she previously shared. “My list has NEVER been cleared. (2yrs and counting).”

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Odessa police investigating bank robbery

Updated: moments ago
|
By William Russell
Odessa police are investigating a bank robbery on Thursday.

Local

Autopsy report: Wallace Howell had torn, knotted plastic bag in his gut

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Scott Pickey
CBS7 learned Thursday that Wallace Tremaine Howell, who died in the Ector Count Jail back in June, had a torn, knotted plastic baggie in his gut, according to an autopsy report obtained by the Odessa American.

Crime

Midland police investigating shooting involving motorcycle gangs

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By William Russell
Midland police are investigating a shooting that they believe involves members of motorcycle gangs.

Local

75 residents at Ashton Medical Lodge test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By William Russell
The Ashton Medical Lodge in Midland continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Latest News

National

4 family members killed by gas fumes after surviving Laura

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Four members of a Louisiana family were killed when a generator leaked carbon monoxide into their home, hours after they survived Hurricane Laura’s deadly winds and storm surge.

State

Millions of Texans could be shielded from evictions under new Trump administration order

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Juan Pablo Garnham
The federal government announced a nationwide eviction moratorium Tuesday that is designed to protect renters from losing their homes until the end of the year. The order could keep millions of Texans from being evicted.

Local

Lockout lifted at Bonham Middle School

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By William Russell
Bonham Middle School went into a lockout Thursday morning due to nearby police activity.

Local

“Tenet” becomes first tentpole film release in U.S. since March

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Joshua Skinner
Studios and theaters hope Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi, time-bending thriller marks a return to the blockbuster summer that hasn’t happened yet.

Local

Money with Mickey 9/3/2020

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Matthew Alvarez
Are women better investors than men? Several studies say yes!

Video

Money with Mickey 9/3/2020

Updated: 9 hours ago
Recordings of the CBS7 Morning Newscasts.