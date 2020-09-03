Blake Shelton gifts West Texas teacher with classroom supplies

Afton, Texas (KCBD) - A teacher from Patton Springs ISD reached out to Blake Shelton through Twitter asking him to help clear her Amazon Wish List for school supplies.

To the teacher’s surprise, Blake Shelton replied with, “Ah hell... I’ve had a few drinks. I’ll take care of it for ya.”

Ah hell... I’ve had a few drinks. I’ll take care of it for ya. https://t.co/AFbLMdB8Uc — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) September 1, 2020

Mrs. Gressett is a first grade teacher at Patton Springs School in Afton Texas.

“When you have to step out of your classroom crying because you found out @blakeshelton shared your list! You are the good in the world,” she wrote. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart and the TX panhandle! I’m eternally grateful! Thank you everyone!”

According to previous Tweets from Gressett, her list has never been cleared until today.

“I teach at a low-income school in TX where students don’t have a lot of opportunities,” she previously shared. “My list has NEVER been cleared. (2yrs and counting).”

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.