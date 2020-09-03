Advertisement

Beyond Football: Midland Lee Football holds police demonstration to educate players on safety

The Midland Lee coaching staff emphasizes personal development and player safety training ahead of the fall season.
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Lee football team starts practice on Monday. In the meantime, the coaching staff has turned their attention to teaching lessons their players can use off the field.

“Coach Stephenson and I were driving around last week and he said we need to get our kids and see how it’d be to react with police officers, and I said ’man! That’s a great idea,’” head football coach Clint Hartman explained.

The goal was to pass down teach the players lessons that had been passed down to the coaching staff, regarding how to stay safe when interacting with law enforcement officers.

“Things that my dad taught me like don’t be fumbling around trying to find your insurance. You think, with all the divisiveness right now, is anybody really teaching those life lessons?” Hartman said.

Even Coach Hartman walked away from the demonstration more knowledgeable.

“I learned something yesterday I never thought of. Roll down your back window if it’s tinted so they can see you as you’re walking up, I never would’ve thought of that,” Hartman said.

Yesterday’s lesson was in traffic stops. But personal development is something the Lee football team focuses on daily.

“We talk about real stuff all the time. Everyday we have a character development lesson at the end of every practice. One coach has five minutes of it, and we touch on everything from competitive greatness, to honor, to sex, to drugs, to alcohol, to vaping, to marijuana -- everything,” Hartman said.

Midland Lee will kick off their season at home against Amarillo High on Friday, August 28th.

Beyond Football: Midland Lee Football holds police demonstration to educate players on safety

