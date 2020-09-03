Advertisement

Autopsy report: Wallace Howell had torn, knotted plastic bag in his gut

Tremaine Howell.
Tremaine Howell.(Family Photo)
By Scott Pickey
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 learned Thursday that Wallace Tremaine Howell, who died in the Ector Count Jail back in June, had a torn, knotted plastic baggie in his gut, according to an autopsy report obtained by the Odessa American.

The medical examiner ruled Howell died from an accidental meth overdose.

He was in jail after being pulled over in Crane, then leading officers and deputies on a high-speed chase into Ector County, according to the investigation.

Texas Rangers say Howell became belligerent in his cell – beating up his cellmate – then fighting with the staff.

Sheriff Mike Griffis said in a statement jailers had to intervene because the cellmate was elderly.

The medical examiner says officers tased him at least six times on his shoulder and back to get him to calm down.

He was then put in what the M.E. calls a “wrap” restraint device, showered, then put in a padded cell.

It’s not clear what time he was put in the cell, but the report says staff checked on him at 5:56 a.m., and again at 6:18 a.m., and they didn’t notice any issues.

But when they came back 8 minutes later, he was unresponsive – and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Ector County District Attorney Bobby Bland told CBS7 earlier this week that the Grand Jury found no wrongdoing in the incident, but that he believed the jail staff should be investigated for using excessive force.

Sheriff Griffis had no comment on the DA’s opinion.

Howell’s friends and family will hold a candlelight vigil for him Thursday night at 6:00 p.m.

We will have the latest on this story on CBS7 News at 5, 6, 9 & 10. You can watch CBS7 online here.

