75 residents at Ashton Medical Lodge test positive for COVID-19

(MGN Image)
(MGN Image)(KOSA)
By William Russell
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Ashton Medical Lodge in Midland continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the Lodge, 75 of their 130 residents have tested positive for the virus. A month ago, only 29 residents had tested positive.

Seventeen residents have died after contracting the virus.

“We have had seventy-five cases of COVID-19 at Ashton Medical Lodge. Seventeen residents have passed away from COVID-19 related complications and our hearts go out to their families. Ten residents have recovered and forty-eight active cases remain. We will keep you updated as we navigate COVID-19,” said Jordan Moeller, Administrator of Ashton Medical Lodge.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 3322 COVID-19 cases and 73 COVID-19 related deaths in Midland County.

