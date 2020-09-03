Advertisement

4 family members killed by gas fumes after surviving Laura

Traffic signals dangle close to the roadway from broken utility poles in Lake Charles, La., in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Traffic signals dangle close to the roadway from broken utility poles in Lake Charles, La., in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Four members of a Louisiana family were killed when a generator leaked carbon monoxide into their home, hours after they survived Hurricane Laura’s deadly winds and storm surge.

Family members told news outlets this week that 81-year-old Rosalie Lewis decided to shelter with her husband and three relatives in her Lake Charles home as the Category 4 storm battered the coast on Aug. 27.

Emergency crews arrived after the storm to find her; her daughter, her son-in-law and her brother dead.

Authorities say a generator placed in the garage filled the home with carbon monoxide during the night.

Relatives say Lewis’ 84-year-old husband survived but was on life support Wednesday.

