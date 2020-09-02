Advertisement

‘You shoot at police, expect us to shoot back,’ Ohio sheriff says

He’s taking aim at those who ’abuse police’
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones is never one to mince words. This time he’s taking aim at those who “abuse police.”

“I won’t tolerate it period. You shoot at the police, expect us to shoot back,” Jones said in a press release Wednesday.

Office of the Sheriff For Immediate Release ….. September 2, 2020 IF YOU THINK ABOUT COMING TO...

Posted by Butler County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, September 2, 2020

Jones says he’s seen “lawlessness” directed at police in cities across the country including shots being fired at officers.

He recounts incidents involving police including water dumped on officers in New York, frozen water bottles being thrown, as well as officers blinded by lasers in Portland, Oregon.

The most recent incident involving shots fired at police officers locally occurred Monday in suburban Warren County, when a chase resulted in a shootout during which a Middletown police officer sustained gunshot wounds.

Jones does not mention the Warren County incident in the release.

“I will not allow my deputies or any law enforcement officer in Butler County to take the abuse I have seen over the past several months,” Jones said.

“If you come to this county expecting a free pass to harm one of my men or women in uniform keep in mind, nothing in life is free.”

Jones also made headlines for his words back in July when he said, “I am not going to be the mask police.”

He was responding to a statewide mask mandate issued by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine a few days earlier.

The sheriff said he would not enforce that mandate nor would he have his deputies stop people and tell them to put on a mask.

“Let the health department make all these rules and let them enforce these. They can get a little yellow light on their car and ride around in it and give people tickets. If that’s what they wanna do, fine. They’ll need the police in the end because people’s (sic) getting angry,” Jones said.

Copyright 2020 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Cigar bar and lounge reopens as restaurant to survive

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Shane Battis
The Hemingway Odessa has found a new way to stay afloat during the pandemic.

Local

UT System Chancellor tours UTPB, approves of safety measures

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Shane Battis
The chancellor remarked on how well UTPB has adjusted to give students a safe education.

Coronavirus

CDC tells states: Be ready to distribute vaccines on Nov. 1

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The timeline raised concern among public health experts about an “October surprise” — a vaccine approval driven by political considerations ahead of a presidential election, rather than science.

National

75th anniversary of end of WWII goes mostly virtual amid virus

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Wednesday is the anniversary of the formal Sept. 2, 1945, surrender of Japan to the United States, when documents were signed officially ending years of bloody fighting in a ceremony aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay.

National

Special oversight of the nation’s worst nursing homes still leaves residents at risk

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Residents have been abused, neglected and ignored under the government’s watch. Oversight weakened because of COVID-19.

Latest News

National

Listed: The Watchlist

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A family says they lost their father due to his lack of care in a nursing home. That facility is on a federal watchlist meant to improve conditions. InvestigateTV examines the program.

Coronavirus

Some of the worst nursing homes in the country are waitlisted for extra oversight

Updated: 1 hours ago
Hundreds of nursing homes with poor ratings are waiting to get into a program intended to improve care.

National

Listed: The Candidates

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
A Hawaii nursing home resident with dementia is sent away from a facility in a Lyft with no money - to be dropped off at a hotel on the other side of an island. The facility remains on a waiting list for a program to increase oversight.

National

Video: Beachgoers drag large hammerhead shark on NC beach back into ocean

Updated: 1 hours ago
Beachgoers were in for a surprise in Caswell Beach when what appears to be a large hammerhead shark was spotted on the beach in just inches of water.

Local

Chevron donates $300,000 to ECISD & MISD

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By William Russell
Chevron has made significant donations to two local school districts.

National

TS Nana headed for Belize, could become hurricane

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Heavy rains were expected in Belize, as well as in northern Honduras and throughout Guatemala.