Water issue closes two Odessa elementary schools

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A water issue has closed two Odessa schools on Wednesday morning.

According to ECISD, water main work has caused Fly Elementary and E.K. Downing Elementary to be without water on Wednesday.

The district is sending students home to learn remotely.

Students who are not able to be picked up immediately will be taken to West Elementary and Cavazos Elementary.

