UT System Chancellor tours UTPB, approves of safety measures

UT Permian Basin got a special guest Wednesday morning.

The chancellor of the UT System toured the campus to see how the school is adapting to coronavirus safety measures and says he’s pleased with what he saw.

The chancellor remarked at how well the school was managing to keep students distanced and train teachers to use virtual classroom technology.

“This has been a rapid change,” UT System Chancellor James B. Milliken said. “We are more prepared for this fall because we had the spring and summer. Many faculty took courses and sort of upscaled their ability to use the technology.”

Milliken said he expects the spring semester will operate mostly the same as the way it is this fall.

