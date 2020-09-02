Advertisement

UT System Chancellor tours UTPB, approves of safety measures

By Shane Battis
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

UT Permian Basin got a special guest Wednesday morning.

The chancellor of the UT System toured the campus to see how the school is adapting to coronavirus safety measures and says he’s pleased with what he saw.

The chancellor remarked at how well the school was managing to keep students distanced and train teachers to use virtual classroom technology.

“This has been a rapid change,” UT System Chancellor James B. Milliken said. “We are more prepared for this fall because we had the spring and summer. Many faculty took courses and sort of upscaled their ability to use the technology.”

Milliken said he expects the spring semester will operate mostly the same as the way it is this fall.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Cigar bar and lounge reopens as restaurant to survive

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Shane Battis
The Hemingway Odessa has found a new way to stay afloat during the pandemic.

Local

Chevron donates $300,000 to ECISD & MISD

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By William Russell
Chevron has made significant donations to two local school districts.

Crime

Suspect found in UTPB gym after running away from police

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By William Russell
A search for a suspect who reportedly stole from Walmart ended at UTPB on Wednesday.

Local

10 undocumented immigrants detained in Crane County after traffic stop

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By William Russell
Ten undocumented immigrants have been arrested and more are being sought following a traffic stop in Crane County.

Latest News

State

26 Fort Hood soldiers have died this year, officials say

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Megan Vanselow and Eric Franklin
Fort Hood officials say eight soldiers died in some kind of accident this year, six have died by suicide, five were killed in homicides, two died of illnesses and five are still pending.

Local

Water issues close three Odessa elementary schools

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By William Russell
A water issue has closed an Odessa school on Wednesday morning.

Local

Midland’s City Hall to reopen to the public

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By William Russell
Midland's City Hall will be reopening to the public soon.

Local

Gardendale resident organizes supply drive for victims of Hurricane Laura

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Joshua Skinner
Chloe Dow has already made one trip to Lake Charles, LA, and will begin another on Thursday.

State

Army announces changes in Fort Hood leadership, names commander to head Guillen probe

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Army Tuesday announced changes in Fort Hood leadership and named the senior commander who will lead an investigation into the handling of the disappearance and death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen.

Local

John Bushman, ICA donates $100,000 to Hurricane Laura relief

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT
|
By William Russell
West Texans are helping those affected by Hurricane Laura.