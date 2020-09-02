Advertisement

Tropical Storm Nana headed for Belize

Heavy rainfall is expected
Heavy rains were expected in Belize, as well as in northern Honduras and throughout Guatemala.
Heavy rains were expected in Belize, as well as in northern Honduras and throughout Guatemala.(Source: NOAA via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Nana barreled westward Wednesday just off the coast of Honduras on a collision course with the tiny nation of Belize.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center reported that Nana was located about 215 miles (345 kilometers) east of Belize City with sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kmh). The storm was moving at 16 mph (26 kmh) and was expected to strengthen throughout the day and make landfall in Belize as a hurricane late Wednesday or early Thursday.

Belize had issued a hurricane warning for its coastline. Nana was 145 miles (230 kilometers) east-northeast of the Honduran island of Roatan, a popular tourist destination.

Heavy rains were expected in Belize, as well as in northern Honduras and throughout Guatemala as the storm crosses the isthmus Thursday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Shark found on NC beach

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
A shark was found on a N.C. beach

National Politics

Trump, Biden will both mark 9/11 anniversary in Shanksville

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Both President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will commemorate the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks in rural Pennsylvania where one of the hijacked planes crashed in a field.

National

75th anniversary of end of WWII goes mostly virtual amid virus

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Wednesday is the anniversary of the formal Sept. 2, 1945, surrender of Japan to the United States, when documents were signed officially ending years of bloody fighting in a ceremony aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay.

National

Bay City Rollers bassist Ian Mitchell dies at 62

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The band is best known in the United States for its 1976 chart-topping hit “Saturday Night.”

Coronavirus

Memo: NCAA to furlough its entire staff for 3-8 weeks

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Starting Sept. 21 through the end of January 2021, all national office staff will be subjected to a mandatory three-week furlough.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Depression, anxiety spike amid outbreak and turbulent times

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
In the latest study to suggest an uptick, half of U.S. adults surveyed reported at least some signs of depression, such as hopelessness, feeling like a failure or getting little pleasure from doing things.

National

Health officials worry nation not ready for COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
In a four-page memo this summer, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told health departments across the country to draft vaccination plans by Oct. 1.

National

Germany says Soviet-era nerve agent used on Russia’s Navalny

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Navalny, a politician and corruption investigator who is one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critics, fell ill on a flight back to Moscow from Siberia.

National

Fed survey finds widespread pessimism about economic future

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The coronavirus outbreak has pushed the country into a deep recession and resulted in millions of people losing their jobs and thousands of businesses struggling to survive.

National Politics

Budget deficit to hit record $3.3T due to virus, recession

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The federal budget deficit will hit a record $3.3 trillion due to COVID-19 costs and the recession.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 death tied to Sturgis Rally reported in Minnesota

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Minnesota man who attended the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota last month has died from COVID-19, Minnesota health officials reported on Wednesday.