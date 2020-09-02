Suspect found in UTPB gym after running away from police

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A search for a suspect who reportedly stole from Walmart ended at UTPB on Wednesday.

According to UTPB, around 1 p.m. their police department was notified of a suspect running towards the campus who was believed to have stolen items from Walmart on Jon Ben Shepperd Parkway.

UTPB police eventually found the man hiding in the school’s gym.

The suspect was arrested by the Odessa Police Department and charged with evading arrest. Additional charges are pending.

The suspect’s identity has not been released at this time.

