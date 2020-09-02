Advertisement

Pelosi takes heat over visit to California hair salon

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is getting heat over a solo hair salon visit in San Francisco at a time when California businesses are limited by concern over coronavirus.

But Pelosi’s spokesman said she was complying with the rules as presented to her by eSalon.

“This business offered for the Speaker to come in on Monday and told her they were allowed by the city to have one customer at a time in the business,” said spokesman Drew Hammill in a statement. “The Speaker complied with the rules as presented to her by this establishment.”

Footage aired by Fox News Channel shows Pelosi, her mask around her neck rather than on her face, walking through the establishment. A stylist follows her, wearing a mask.

The salon owner said she rents chairs to stylists, one of whom let her know in advance that Pelosi wanted a wash and a blow dry. California guidelines on salons vary by county, but San Francisco officials have not yet permitted indoor salons to open. The owner said she considered the service “a slap in the face” to business owners who have been forced to close.

Conservatives pounced, casting Pelosi as a hypocrite.

“Speaker Pelosi has pushed policies that would keep our economy closed and our small businesses shut down. But for herself?” Senate Republicans tweeted. “A salon visit whenever she pleases.”

Pelosi says Republicans could help create the conditions to safely reopen if they would only “listen to the scientists.”

“Republicans are rejecting the funding needed for testing and tracing to crush the virus and safely reopen schools and the economy,” she wrote in a letter Friday to her Democratic colleagues.

___

This story was first published on September 1, 2020. It was updated on September 2, 2020 to correct that California guidelines on salons vary by county and San Francisco officials have not yet permitted indoor salons to reopen.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Kenosha burned business owner declines to meet with Trump for photo-op

Updated: moments ago
|
A Kenosha business owner declined a photo-op with President Trump. The president met with the previous business owner instead.

National

LIVE: 75th anniversary commemoration of the end of WWII

Updated: moments ago
|

National Politics

Biden focuses on schools and pandemic, then to visit Kenosha

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is hammering President Donald Trump’s handling of the virus outbreak ahead of a planned trip to Wisconsin, a pivotal swing state that’s becoming a focal point for political debate over protest-related violence.

Coronavirus

Depression, anxiety spike amid outbreak and turbulent times

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
In the latest study to suggest an uptick, half of U.S. adults surveyed reported at least some signs of depression, such as hopelessness, feeling like a failure or getting little pleasure from doing things.

National

Macy’s posts $400 million loss as sales drop 36%

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Online sales were up 53%, and the company said it attracted 4 million new online customers. But sales sunk 61% inside its stores, which reopened in June after being temporarily closed due to the pandemic.

Latest News

National Politics

Owner of burned business accuses Trump of misleading public

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Tom Gram said he bought Rode’s Camera Shop from the Rode family eight years ago, though John Rode still owns the property. Gram’s four decades of work at the store came to an end Aug. 24, when the building was destroyed by fire during protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

National

Germany says Soviet-era nerve agent used on Russia’s Navalny

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Navalny, a politician and corruption investigator who is one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critics, fell ill on a flight back to Moscow from Siberia.

State

26 Fort Hood soldiers have died this year, officials say

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Megan Vanselow and Eric Franklin
Fort Hood officials say eight soldiers died in some kind of accident this year, six have died by suicide, five were killed in homicides, two died of illnesses and five are still pending.

Coronavirus

Steroids confirmed to help severely ill coronavirus patients

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
An analysis of pooled results from seven studies, led by the World Health Organization and published Wednesday by the Journal of the American Medical Association, found that steroids reduced the risk of death in the first month by about one-third compared to placebo treatment or usual care alone in these seriously ill patients who needed extra oxygen.

National Politics

Pompeo announces sanctions for the International Criminal Court

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the reasoning for sanctions against employees of the International Criminal Court on Wednesday.

National

Charlie Hebdo terror attack suspects go on trial in Paris

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Seventeen people and all three gunmen died during the three days of attacks in January 2015.