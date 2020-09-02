New Equipment Arrives as State-of-the-Art Facility Nears Completion

STUDENT SUCCESS | COMMUNITY

By UTPB Athletics Communications Office

The brand-new weight room will be decked out in everything UTPB.

Excitement is building as crews moved in custom made, UTPB-branded weight room equipment for the state-of-the-art D. Kirk Edwards Family Human Performance Center.

“We are beyond excited for the new performance center,” said Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Josh Jirgal. “This facility is going to provide a world class experience for our athletes and students at UTPB.”

The brand-new weight room will be decked out in everything UTPB, from orange and black weights to logos on dumbbells that swivel so the Falcon logo is always facing upright. Work out benches are orange and black with the Falcon shield embossed into the orange leather so everyone who enters knows where they’re at.

“Power-Lift has done a tremendous job in outfitting our weight room with our brand,” said Jirgal. “It’s very exciting to see the installation process begin.”

The D. Kirk Edwards Family HPC will be the new home for UTPB Athletics and Kinesiology department starting this fall. The facility includes a top-of-the-line athletic training room, football locker room and offices, women’s soccer locker room and offices, offices for Athletics Administrative staff, and an auditorium for watching film and team meetings. The Kinesiology side will include high-tech laboratories and classrooms enhancing the education of all students in the program.

