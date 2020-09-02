Advertisement

New Equipment Arrives as State-of-the-Art Facility Nears Completion

Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STUDENT SUCCESS | COMMUNITY

By UTPB Athletics Communications Office

The brand-new weight room will be decked out in everything UTPB.

Excitement is building as crews moved in custom made, UTPB-branded weight room equipment for the state-of-the-art D. Kirk Edwards Family Human Performance Center.

“We are beyond excited for the new performance center,” said Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Josh Jirgal. “This facility is going to provide a world class experience for our athletes and students at UTPB.”

The brand-new weight room will be decked out in everything UTPB, from orange and black weights to logos on dumbbells that swivel so the Falcon logo is always facing upright. Work out benches are orange and black with the Falcon shield embossed into the orange leather so everyone who enters knows where they’re at.

“Power-Lift has done a tremendous job in outfitting our weight room with our brand,” said Jirgal. “It’s very exciting to see the installation process begin.”

The D. Kirk Edwards Family HPC will be the new home for UTPB Athletics and Kinesiology department starting this fall. The facility includes a top-of-the-line athletic training room, football locker room and offices, women’s soccer locker room and offices, offices for Athletics Administrative staff, and an auditorium for watching film and team meetings. The Kinesiology side will include high-tech laboratories and classrooms enhancing the education of all students in the program.

Follow UTPB Athletics on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or download the UTPB Athletics app today for all the latest news about your favorite Falcon teams.

Latest News

UTPB

Energy Land Management Program Coming Fall 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
Energy Land Management Program Coming Fall 2020

UTPB

GENERAL 7 growing West Texas industries – and the degrees you need to land a fulfilling job

Updated: 6 hours ago
7 growing West Texas industries – and the degrees you need to land a fulfilling job

UTPB

6 Tips to get the Best College Experience in 2020

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 9:17 AM CDT
Going to college automatically brings new challenges and experiences.

Education

ECISD reports seven new COVID-19 cases, including two students

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:48 PM CDT
Since August 5th, 38 cases among students and staff members have been announced.

Latest News

Local

Midland ISD Board will not extend Superintendent Orlando Riddick’s contract

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:44 PM CDT
The Midland ISD Board of Trustees voted Monday night not to extend Superintendent Orlando Riddick’s contract

Local

First Basin Credit Union helping teachers and students prepare for school year

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:14 AM CDT
|
By Matthew Alvarez
For the 5th year, First Basin Credit Union hosted a “back-to-school” donation drive to benefit the children of the ‘Rainbow Room’ of the Permian Basin.

Local

Ector County I.S.D. Trustees vote to appoint someone to fill vacant seat

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 1:00 AM CDT
|
By Matthew Alvarez
The E.C.I.S.D. Board of Trustees voted to approve the process of appointing someone to fill the Position 4 seat.

Local

Ector County I.S.D. releases Back to School plan

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 12:43 AM CDT
|
By Matthew Alvarez
Ector County I.S.D. had a long school board meeting with a very full agenda on Tuesday night.

News

Midland celebrates Juneteenth

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 1:49 AM CDT
|
By Austin Burnett
Midland residents celebrate Juneteenth.

Education

ONLY ON CBS7 UPDATE: Ector Co. Texas State Teachers Assoc. demands school board member Doyle Woodall resigns after posting offensive memes

Updated: Jun. 8, 2020 at 12:58 PM CDT
Ector County ISD employees are angered by the offensive and insensitive posting of a noose by Board Member Doyle Woodall on his Facebook page.