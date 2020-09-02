Midland’s City Hall to reopen to the public
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland’s City Hall will be reopening to the public soon.
According to a release, City Hall will reopen on Tuesday, September 8.
The public will be able to enter the building using the south side doors.
The City of Midland is asking that the public practice these precations while at City Hall:
- Face mask must be worn while in City Hall
- Promote social distancing by staying 6 feet apart
- Covering cough and sneeze
- Avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth
- Washing hands with soap and water frequently
- Utilize video and conference calling for meeting when practical
Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.