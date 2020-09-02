Midland’s City Hall to reopen to the public

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland’s City Hall will be reopening to the public soon.

According to a release, City Hall will reopen on Tuesday, September 8.

The public will be able to enter the building using the south side doors.

The City of Midland is asking that the public practice these precations while at City Hall:

Face mask must be worn while in City Hall

Promote social distancing by staying 6 feet apart

Covering cough and sneeze

Avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth

Washing hands with soap and water frequently

Utilize video and conference calling for meeting when practical

