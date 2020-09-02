Greenwood overcomes slow start for big win

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Greenwood Rangers started their 2020 season with a win over fellow West Texas power Lubbock Estacado last Friday.

While the Rangers dominated much of the game, it was actually Estacado that scored first, taking a 6-0 lead just a few minutes into the first quarter.

“Prototypical first game,” Greenwood Head Coach Purser said. “We go three-and-out. It’s ugly. We have a bad punt. Defense comes out, and they go down and score. We didn’t hit the panic button. The kids did a tremendous job of just composing themselves, regrouping. From there it was really in our control.”

Greenwood outscored Estacado 28-8 over the remainder of the game.

The Rangers make their first road trip of the season this week. They’ll play at Brownwood at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

