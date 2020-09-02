Gardendale resident organizes supply drive for victims of Hurricane Laura

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It will take months and maybe years for portions of South Louisiana to recover from the damage left behind by Hurricane Laura.

But Gardendale resident Chloe Dow is doing what she can to help those affected while they rebuild their lives.

Dow organized a group of people to drive 11 generators overnight from Midland to Lake Charles last Thursday – a trip that took 15 hours one way.

Now, she’s organizing a second trip later this week.

She’s holding a drive at the Eagle Lodge in Odessa on Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Donations of almost any kind are needed, including non-perishables, clothes, and baby supplies.

She plans to start her second run to Lake Charles on Thursday night.

