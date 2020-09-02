Advertisement

Energy Land Management Program Coming Fall 2020

Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The new Bachelor of Business Administration program allows students to study business disciplines and the Landman profession, simultaneously.

The University of Texas Permian Basin continues to serve the needs of our region. Beginning fall 2020 students can pursue their degree in Energy Land Management. This new Bachelor of Business Administration program allows students to study business disciplines and the Landman profession, simultaneously.

“UT Permian Basin’s College of Business is dedicated to collaborating with this community and the industry that drives the economy of West Texas,” said Dr. Steve Beach, Dean of the College of Business. “We are proud to deliver another degree program that helps prepare future leaders for the Permian Basin and beyond. The support and advice we received from the AAPL (American Association of Professional Landmen) and PBLA (Permian Basin Landmen’s Association) were instrumental in making this program possible.”

The Energy Land Management program will prepare students for negotiating drilling leases for landowners and energy firms. The program will also provide additional production management coursework. The operational focus will help UTPB graduates succeed right here in the Permian Basin.

Another exciting detail: The Permian Basin Landmen’s Association (PBLA) is funding five $2,000 scholarships for students in the Energy Land Management program and the university will provide up to five more scholarships for 2020-2021.

“We are thrilled to see this new program come to life in the Permian Basin. We know that our true value as a University comes from serving our region and this is one very important way that we can respond to the needs of West Texas,” said Dr. Sandra Woodley, UT Permian Basin President.

Graduates from this program will enter the workforce ready to do field work as well as the legal and negotiation work in the office. This combination is an advantage to employers who will be hiring UT Permian Basin graduates for work in our region.

Dr. Stuart MacDonald, Director of the Energy Land Management program says, “I’m really excited to offer this program in the Permian Basin, the heart of the domestic onshore oil and gas industry. We’ll offer students access to industry leaders, relevant and exciting internship opportunities, and training and experience that will allow them to be competitive throughout the industry.”

For more information on the program, contact Dr. MacDonald at macdonald_s@utpb.edu.

