Cigar bar and lounge reopens as restaurant to survive

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Since the early days of the pandemic, bars have been struggling to survive.

The Hemingway Odessa was on its last leg until it decided to make some major changes.

These past months the once lively Hemingway has been a ghost town inside, until the owner decided it was time to serve more than drinks.

Now the Hemingway isn’t just a bar, but a restaurant too.

Owner Dustin Harris invested in a full kitchen so once again customers can sit in the lounge and, with any luck, keep coming back.

“I have pumped every last thing I’ve got into it,” he said. “And, hopefully, it turns into the endeavor I want it to be.”

Harris said, like so many bars, the Hemingway has been a shadow of its old self.

In recent months the lounge sold drinks and cigars to-go, but without a space to enjoy them, their revenue tanked to only 25% of its usual earnings, making it difficult for Harris to pay his bills.

“Without this fully functioning I can’t do any of that,” Harris said. “My life is built around the revenue this place makes and if it’s not making it, my life doesn’t run.”

Failure wasn’t an option, so Harris doubled down on his investment and used all his restaurant know-how from previous jobs to make the restaurant work.

Harris said he doesn’t expect the Hemingway to make anywhere near the same amount of revenue as it did before the pandemic.

But seeing regulars back in their favorite stools again is enough to spark a flicker of hope.

“It’s not great,” Harris said. “It’ll keep the lights on, it’ll keep the roof over our head, and it allows us to stay relevant in the community and hopefully that’s enough.”

A second chance to keep the Hemingway from going up in smoke.

