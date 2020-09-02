Chevron donates $300,000 to ECISD & MISD

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Chevron has made significant donations to two local school districts.

According to a release, Chevron is donating $150,000 to Ector County ISD and Midland ISD to support the districts’ STEM initiatives and help remote learning.

“Chevron has been a friend in education and a strong supporter of MISD for many years, and we are so grateful,” said Anita Gamertsfelder, director of the Midland Education Foundation. “We are thrilled that these funds will be used to help teachers and students with virtual classroom learning, mental health, STEM education, petroleum education, and campus support as a Partner in Education. These programs would not be possible without Chevron’s generous support of public education and dedication to our community.”

“The Education Foundation is grateful for its strong partnership with Chevron. These funds will allow us to provide innovative opportunities for education in Ector County ISD through support of Career & Technical Education (CTE), PICK Education initiatives, Project Lead the Way, and to bring internet access to students in need during the COVID pandemic,” said Celeste Potter, director of the Education Foundation for ECISD.

