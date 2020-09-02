Advertisement

Chevron donates $300,000 to ECISD & MISD

Chevron logo.
Chevron logo.(Chevron)
By William Russell
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Chevron has made significant donations to two local school districts.

According to a release, Chevron is donating $150,000 to Ector County ISD and Midland ISD to support the districts’ STEM initiatives and help remote learning.

“Chevron has been a friend in education and a strong supporter of MISD for many years, and we are so grateful,” said Anita Gamertsfelder, director of the Midland Education Foundation. “We are thrilled that these funds will be used to help teachers and students with virtual classroom learning, mental health, STEM education, petroleum education, and campus support as a Partner in Education. These programs would not be possible without Chevron’s generous support of public education and dedication to our community.”

“The Education Foundation is grateful for its strong partnership with Chevron. These funds will allow us to provide innovative opportunities for education in Ector County ISD through support of Career & Technical Education (CTE), PICK Education initiatives, Project Lead the Way, and to bring internet access to students in need during the COVID pandemic,” said Celeste Potter, director of the Education Foundation for ECISD.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Cigar bar and lounge reopens as restaurant to survive

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Shane Battis
The Hemingway Odessa has found a new way to stay afloat during the pandemic.

Local

UT System Chancellor tours UTPB, approves of safety measures

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Shane Battis
The chancellor remarked on how well UTPB has adjusted to give students a safe education.

Crime

Suspect found in UTPB gym after running away from police

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By William Russell
A search for a suspect who reportedly stole from Walmart ended at UTPB on Wednesday.

Local

10 undocumented immigrants detained in Crane County after traffic stop

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By William Russell
Ten undocumented immigrants have been arrested and more are being sought following a traffic stop in Crane County.

Latest News

State

26 Fort Hood soldiers have died this year, officials say

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Megan Vanselow and Eric Franklin
Fort Hood officials say eight soldiers died in some kind of accident this year, six have died by suicide, five were killed in homicides, two died of illnesses and five are still pending.

Local

Water issues close three Odessa elementary schools

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By William Russell
A water issue has closed an Odessa school on Wednesday morning.

Local

Midland’s City Hall to reopen to the public

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By William Russell
Midland's City Hall will be reopening to the public soon.

Local

Gardendale resident organizes supply drive for victims of Hurricane Laura

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Joshua Skinner
Chloe Dow has already made one trip to Lake Charles, LA, and will begin another on Thursday.

State

Army announces changes in Fort Hood leadership, names commander to head Guillen probe

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Army Tuesday announced changes in Fort Hood leadership and named the senior commander who will lead an investigation into the handling of the disappearance and death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen.

Local

John Bushman, ICA donates $100,000 to Hurricane Laura relief

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT
|
By William Russell
West Texans are helping those affected by Hurricane Laura.