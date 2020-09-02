Big Spring flying high after first opening week win since 2014

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - The Big Spring Steers continue to turn around a program that had fallen on hard times. Last Friday, the Steers won their season opener for the first time since 2014.

Big Spring did it in impressive fashion too, beating Vernon 36-14.

Head Coach Cannon McWilliams said the win has garnered plenty of attention for his team.

“I think we’ve had more interviews this week than the whole four years combined I’ve had in Big Spring,” McWilliams said. “It’s just another notch in their belt. Another negative streak that they have broken down. We’re getting to a place hopefully where we step on the field and we expect to win, instead of hope to win.”

Big Spring has a bye this week. They’ll return to action by hosting Monahans on Friday September 11.

