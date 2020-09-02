10 undocumented immigrants detained in Crane County after traffic stop

CRANE COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Ten undocumented immigrants have been arrested and more are being sought following a traffic stop in Crane County.

According to the Crane County Sheriff’s Office, a DPS trooper pulled over a truck on U.S. Highway 385 sough of Crane around 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday.

After the truck was pulled over 15-20 undocumented immigrants jumped out and ran into a nearby pasture.

The Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Border Patrol, DPS, the Crane Police Department, the Crane Volunteer Fire Department and deputies with the Crane County Sheriff’s Office then began searching for the group.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the driver of the truck and ten immigrants have been found.

Authorities are still searching along south U.S. Highway 385 for the remaining immigrants. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (432) 558-3571.

