Advertisement

White House public tours to resume Sept. 12 with COVID rules

In this Aug. 21, 2020, file photo lights and staging stand on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Washington. Public tours of the White House are set to resume later this month with new health and safety policies in place to protect against the coronavirus.
In this Aug. 21, 2020, file photo lights and staging stand on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Washington. Public tours of the White House are set to resume later this month with new health and safety policies in place to protect against the coronavirus.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Public tours of the White House, halted nearly six months ago due to the coronavirus outbreak, are set to resume later this month with new health and safety policies in place.

Tours will resume Sept. 12, for two days a week instead of five, and for just a few hours a day, the first lady’s office announced Tuesday. The number of visitors will also be capped.

“In order to ensure the safety and health of all visitors, there have been new policies implemented that align with the guidance issued by Federal, State, and local officials,” the White House said.

All guests over age 2 will be required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.

Social distancing dots will be placed on the ground to guide guests during check-in, and hand sanitizer will be available in multiple locations.

National Park Service workers, U.S. Secret Service officers and staff from the White House visitors office along the tour route will wear face coverings and gloves, and encourage social distancing while interacting with guests.

Tours will be allowed only on Friday and Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., and the number of guests will be capped at 18% of normal capacity, the White House said.

Last week, President Donald Trump invited 1,500 supporters to the White House lawn for his speech accepting the Republican presidential nomination. Social distancing was not practiced as guests were seated close together, and few wore face coverings, as recommended by numerous medical and public health officials — including some of those advising the Trump administration.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

John Bushman, ICA donates $100,000 to Hurricane Laura relief

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By William Russell
West Texans are helping those affected by Hurricane Laura.

National

Graceland, Levitt Shell vandalized with ’Defund the Police’ graffiti

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Messages of “Defund the Police” and “BLM” mark the wall outside Graceland on Elvis Presley Blvd.

Local

Pecos police hoping to identify girl who drowned 54 years ago

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Shane Battis
More than 50 years ago a teenage girl drowned in a Pecos motel pool.

National Politics

Trump visits Kenosha, calls violence ‘domestic terrorism’

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The city has been riven by protests since the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man hit seven times in the back by police as he was getting into a car while they were trying to arrest him.

National

Graceland, Levitt Shell in Memphis vandalized with 'Defund the Police' graffiti

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
Messages of “Defund the Police” and “BLM” mark the wall outside Graceland on Elvis Presley Blvd.

Latest News

National Politics

Mnuchin spars with Democrats on new virus aid, economy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Congressional investigators say they have identified lapses pointing to possible fraud and abuse in the Trump administration’s coronavirus relief program, including more than $1 billion awarded to small businesses that received multiple loans.

Local

Family of youngest Odessa mass shooting survivor shares story of hope

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shelby Landgraf
Monday marks exactly one year since the mass shooting, which stole seven innocent lives and injured two dozen others.

National

Facebook, Twitter suspend Russian network ahead of election

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The company said it started investigating the network based on information from the FBI about its off-Facebook activities.

National

Portland protests shift focus to mayor amid rising tensions

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Black Lives Matter protesters in Portland, Oregon, shifted their focus to the city’s mayor, and police declared a riot as people broke windows and vandalized property.

National

Concerns grow over vaccines and schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Concerns over how and when a vaccine for COVID-19 will be approved.

National Politics

Trump praises police after Kenosha protests

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
President Trump tours Kenosha, Wisconsin, after protests over the shooting of Jacob Blake.