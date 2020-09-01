Advertisement

UTPB Coaches Reflect On Odessa Strong

On the one year anniversary of the tragic mass shooting in Odessa, UTPB coaches explain what it means to be Odessa Strong.
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - As Odessa remembers the tragic events that occurred one year ago today, UTPB coaches explain what it means to them - and their teams - to be Odessa Strong.

“Strong. Wow,” Head Women’s Basketball coach Rae Booth said. “What happened last year... first time in national history I believe that there was a mobile mass shooting. And I think our community handled it phenomenally. I look back and think wow I had players here and here and here and messages were going crazy and somehow they were able to contain it.”

Head Men’s Basketball coach Josh Newman shared that he and his team spoke on the morning of the one year anniversary.

“We talked to our team this morning about the event that happened a year ago and a lot of our guys, some of them had never heard of it,” Newman said. “Some of the guys aren’t from here and so we try to at least bring some awareness about what happened a year ago and what also is going on in the world today.”

Justin Carrigan, Head Football coach, explained what he and his team can take away from the tragedy.

“I was talking about the events that had taken place, and the one message that we try to constantly preach is control the controllable,” Carrigan said. “The things that are in front of you in life that you actually have control over are what our focus needs to be on and just loving one another. We talk about family a bunch as a team, so what can we control?”

UTPB football will not have competitions this fall.

Women’s basketball is currently participating in voluntary workouts, while football will start practices at the end of September.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Midland ISD selling Family Cards for tickets to fall sports

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By William Russell
Midland ISD Athletics has announced a new plan for tickets to fall sports.

Sports

Week 1: Wink vs Christoval

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:52 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
Wink defeated Christoval 36-21 in Week 1

Sports

Week 1: Compass Academy vs New Home

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:47 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
New Home defeats Compass Academy 51-0.

Sports

Week 1: Grape Creek vs Stanton

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:40 PM CDT
|
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Stanton defeats Grape Creek 8-0.

Latest News

Sports

Week 1: Rankin vs Balmorhea Game of the Week

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:36 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
In this week’s game of the week, Rankin defeats Balmorhea 38-36.

Sports

Week 1: Alpine vs Fort Stockton

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:27 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
Alpine defeats Fort Stockton 15-12.

Sports

Week 1: Andrews vs Levelland

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:22 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
Andrews defeats Levelland 56-47.

Sports

Week 1: Big Spring vs Vernon

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:16 PM CDT
|
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Big Spring defeats Vernon 36-14.

Sports

Week 1: Greenwood vs Lubbock Estacado

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:08 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
Greenwood defeats Lubbock Estacado 28-12.

Sports

Coahoma outlasts Forsan in Howard County Bowl

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 12:10 AM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
The Coahoma Bulldogs defeated the Forsan Buffaloes 15-13 in the annual Howard Bounty Bowl.