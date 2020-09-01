UTPB Coaches Reflect On Odessa Strong

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - As Odessa remembers the tragic events that occurred one year ago today, UTPB coaches explain what it means to them - and their teams - to be Odessa Strong.

“Strong. Wow,” Head Women’s Basketball coach Rae Booth said. “What happened last year... first time in national history I believe that there was a mobile mass shooting. And I think our community handled it phenomenally. I look back and think wow I had players here and here and here and messages were going crazy and somehow they were able to contain it.”

Head Men’s Basketball coach Josh Newman shared that he and his team spoke on the morning of the one year anniversary.

“We talked to our team this morning about the event that happened a year ago and a lot of our guys, some of them had never heard of it,” Newman said. “Some of the guys aren’t from here and so we try to at least bring some awareness about what happened a year ago and what also is going on in the world today.”

Justin Carrigan, Head Football coach, explained what he and his team can take away from the tragedy.

“I was talking about the events that had taken place, and the one message that we try to constantly preach is control the controllable,” Carrigan said. “The things that are in front of you in life that you actually have control over are what our focus needs to be on and just loving one another. We talk about family a bunch as a team, so what can we control?”

UTPB football will not have competitions this fall.

Women’s basketball is currently participating in voluntary workouts, while football will start practices at the end of September.

