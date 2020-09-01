Advertisement

Uber to require that passengers provide face-mask selfies

It’s all done in the app
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mask slackers will now have to provide photographic proof they’re wearing a face covering before boarding an Uber.

The San Francisco-based company unveiled a new policy Tuesday stipulating that if a driver reports to Uber that a rider wasn’t wearing a mask, the rider will have to take a selfie with one strapped on the next time they summon a driver on the world’s largest ride-hailing service,

The mask verification rules expand upon a similar requirement that Uber imposed on its drivers in May to help reassure passengers worried about being exposed to the novel coronavirus that has upended society. Now, Uber believes it’s time to help make its drivers feel safer, too.

The requirement will roll out in the U.S. and Canada later this month before coming to other parts of the world.

The additional safety measures are part of Uber’s ongoing efforts to rebuild a service that has seen ridership plunge this year. People have been seeking to minimize the chances of becoming sick and and also have had fewer reasons to go anywhere, with offices, bars, restaurants and nightclubs closed through much of the U.S. and other parts of the world.

The adverse conditions caused the number of trips on Uber during its most recent quarter to plunge by 56% from the previous year.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

John Bushman, ICA donates $100,000 to Hurricane Laura relief

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By William Russell
West Texans are helping those affected by Hurricane Laura.

National

Graceland, Levitt Shell vandalized with ’Defund the Police’ graffiti

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Messages of “Defund the Police” and “BLM” mark the wall outside Graceland on Elvis Presley Blvd.

Local

Pecos police hoping to identify girl who drowned 54 years ago

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Shane Battis
More than 50 years ago a teenage girl drowned in a Pecos motel pool.

National Politics

Trump visits Kenosha, calls violence ‘domestic terrorism’

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The city has been riven by protests since the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man hit seven times in the back by police as he was getting into a car while they were trying to arrest him.

National

Graceland, Levitt Shell in Memphis vandalized with 'Defund the Police' graffiti

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
Messages of “Defund the Police” and “BLM” mark the wall outside Graceland on Elvis Presley Blvd.

Latest News

National Politics

Mnuchin spars with Democrats on new virus aid, economy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Congressional investigators say they have identified lapses pointing to possible fraud and abuse in the Trump administration’s coronavirus relief program, including more than $1 billion awarded to small businesses that received multiple loans.

Local

Family of youngest Odessa mass shooting survivor shares story of hope

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shelby Landgraf
Monday marks exactly one year since the mass shooting, which stole seven innocent lives and injured two dozen others.

National

Facebook, Twitter suspend Russian network ahead of election

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The company said it started investigating the network based on information from the FBI about its off-Facebook activities.

National

Portland protests shift focus to mayor amid rising tensions

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Black Lives Matter protesters in Portland, Oregon, shifted their focus to the city’s mayor, and police declared a riot as people broke windows and vandalized property.

National

Concerns grow over vaccines and schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Concerns over how and when a vaccine for COVID-19 will be approved.

National Politics

Trump praises police after Kenosha protests

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
President Trump tours Kenosha, Wisconsin, after protests over the shooting of Jacob Blake.