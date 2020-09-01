Advertisement

Texas sues over plans to send mail ballot applications

FILE - In this June 29, file photo, Harris County election clerk Nora Martinez, left, helps a voter, in Houston. Texas' attorney general filed a lawsuit Monday over elections officials in Houston sending mail-in ballot applications to more than 2 million registered voters. Texas is one of only a few states that has not moved to expand mail-in voting in November over pandemic fears. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip File)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The fight over mail balloting in Texas has expanded to Houston, where the state is suing over a plan to send mail balloting applications to more than 2 million registered voters.

Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the lawsuit Monday. Texas is one of the few states not allowing more people to vote by mail in November over pandemic fears.

Texas generally restricts mail-in voting to people who are 65 or older, disabled or will be outside the county on Election Day.

Harris County officials say it’s up to each voter who gets an application to decide whether or not they’re eligible.

