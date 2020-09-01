Smith Canyon Fire burns 4,000 acres in Pecos County, 0% contained

IRAAN, Texas (KOSA) - Firefighters are battling a large fire near Iraan on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Smith Canyon Fire in Pecos County involves an estimated 4,000 acres and is 0% contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Aircraft have been called in to help firefighters on the ground working to contain the fire.

The Iraan General Hospital is accepting donations of water, Gatorade, Powerade, and individually packaged snacks for the firefighters.

Donations can be dropped off at a trailer parked under the emergency driveway.

Update: the #SmithCanyonFire in Pecos County is an estimated 4,000 acres and 0% contained. Aviation resources are assisting ground crews with suppression efforts. #txfire — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) September 1, 2020

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.