Advertisement

Officials respond to release from well off Texas shore

U.S. Coast Guard spokeswoman Hailye Reynolds says they’ve gotten reports that black and white plumes were coming from the platform Tuesday morning and that a sound similar to a jet engine could be heard.
U.S. Coast Guard spokeswoman Hailye Reynolds says they’ve gotten reports that black and white plumes were coming from the platform Tuesday morning and that a sound similar to a jet engine could be heard.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Officials are responding to a release from a well platform off the shore of Padre Island in Texas.

U.S. Coast Guard spokeswoman Hailye Reynolds says they’ve gotten reports that black and white plumes were coming from the platform Tuesday morning and that a sound similar to a jet engine could be heard.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Reynolds says that the water was too rough to get a boat to the platform so they’ve taken a helicopter up to learn more.

Texas General Land Office spokeswoman Karina Erickson says the well is primarily a natural gas producer.

The platform is located about 3 miles offshore from Bob Hall Pier on Padre Island.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

John Bushman, ICA donates $100,000 to Hurricane Laura relief

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By William Russell
West Texans are helping those affected by Hurricane Laura.

National

Graceland, Levitt Shell vandalized with ’Defund the Police’ graffiti

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Messages of “Defund the Police” and “BLM” mark the wall outside Graceland on Elvis Presley Blvd.

Local

Pecos police hoping to identify girl who drowned 54 years ago

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Shane Battis
More than 50 years ago a teenage girl drowned in a Pecos motel pool.

National Politics

Trump visits Kenosha, calls violence ‘domestic terrorism’

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The city has been riven by protests since the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man hit seven times in the back by police as he was getting into a car while they were trying to arrest him.

National

Graceland, Levitt Shell in Memphis vandalized with 'Defund the Police' graffiti

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
Messages of “Defund the Police” and “BLM” mark the wall outside Graceland on Elvis Presley Blvd.

Latest News

National Politics

Mnuchin spars with Democrats on new virus aid, economy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Congressional investigators say they have identified lapses pointing to possible fraud and abuse in the Trump administration’s coronavirus relief program, including more than $1 billion awarded to small businesses that received multiple loans.

Local

Family of youngest Odessa mass shooting survivor shares story of hope

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shelby Landgraf
Monday marks exactly one year since the mass shooting, which stole seven innocent lives and injured two dozen others.

National

Facebook, Twitter suspend Russian network ahead of election

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The company said it started investigating the network based on information from the FBI about its off-Facebook activities.

National

Portland protests shift focus to mayor amid rising tensions

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Black Lives Matter protesters in Portland, Oregon, shifted their focus to the city’s mayor, and police declared a riot as people broke windows and vandalized property.

National

Concerns grow over vaccines and schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Concerns over how and when a vaccine for COVID-19 will be approved.

National Politics

Trump praises police after Kenosha protests

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
President Trump tours Kenosha, Wisconsin, after protests over the shooting of Jacob Blake.