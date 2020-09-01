Odessa College memorial offers words of support, strength

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Odessa College students and faculty gathered to remember victims of the shooting.

In a walkway in the middle of campus, people spent some time reading these kind messages hung up in the trees.

The mass shooting hit home on campus as three members of the Wrangler family were directly affected.

The displays are meant to help them, and the rest of OC continue to heal a year later.

“We just to make sure they remember we are still here for them even though time had passed, and we will remain here for them as long as we can,” OC Student Life Specialist Becky Gardner said.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.