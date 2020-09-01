Advertisement

District Attorney says Ector Co. deputies used excessive force on prisoner who later died

(KOSA)
By Scott Pickey
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County District Attorney Bobby Bland says the death of a prisoner back in June was accidental and due to methamphetamine toxicity, but that the deputies who handled him should be investigated for using excessive force.

According to the Texas Rangers, Wallace Howell was arrested after he allegedly failed to stop for a Crane County Sheriff’s deputy and led him on a pursuit into Ector County. Once the chase ended Howell was arrested without incident and booked into the Ector County Jail.

Howell got into with deputies multiple times while in the jail, and while the district attorney doesn’t mention it in the news release he sent out today, he was eventually tased and pepper sprayed, according to Texas Rangers.

The Rangers say he was then left in his cell for about an hour.  When jail staff went back to check on him, he was unresponsive.

The autopsy report says the 38-year-old had high doses of meth in his system.

Bland says the Grand Jury did not return any indictments alleging criminal responsibility against any officers involved in this case.

