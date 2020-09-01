MISD school board places Orlando Riddick on administrative leave, names acting superintendent

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD’s school board made two major decisions in a meeting Monday night.

The school board voted to place superintendent Orlando Riddick on administrative leave.

This decision comes a week after the board chose to terminate Riddick’s contract early.

The school board also named MISD Chief Financial Officer Darrell Dodds as acting superintendent.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.