MISD school board places Orlando Riddick on administrative leave, names acting superintendent
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD’s school board made two major decisions in a meeting Monday night.
The school board voted to place superintendent Orlando Riddick on administrative leave.
This decision comes a week after the board chose to terminate Riddick’s contract early.
The school board also named MISD Chief Financial Officer Darrell Dodds as acting superintendent.
