John Bushman, ICA donates $100,000 to Hurricane Laura relief

(KOSA)
By William Russell
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - West Texans are helping those affected by Hurricane Laura.

It was announced Tuesday that Odessa businessman John Bushman had contributed $100,000 to relief efforts on behalf of ICA team members.

“We know that in the days and weeks ahead, times will be hard and seem uncertain,” Bushman said. “We also know that long term recovery plans will be implemented... but it is now when your immediate needs are our concern, and only you can determine what those needs are.”

Bushman is encouraging fellow West Texans to join in with donations to help those in Louisiana.

ICA Radio stations, KCRS, 106.1 Que Buena, Classic Rock 102.1, KISS FM 103.3 and 96.1 My Country will all be equipped to accept donations from the public.

Anyone who is unable to make a donation in person can send checks to ICA at P.O. Box 2969 Odessa, TX 79761. Checks should be made payable to Lake Charles Hurricane Relief Fund.

