Drive-thru flu shot clinics to be held at United Supermarkets locations

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Drive-thru flu shot clinics are coming to a supermarket near you.

Starting September 1, clinics will be launched at United Supermarkets locations including ones in Midland and Odessa.

Pharmacy team members will be in the parking lots to help guests with a consent form and to take health insurance information.

“We are really excited to start this program for our guests,” said Tim Purser, director of pharmacy for the United Family. “With the CDC anticipating this to be one of the busiest flu shot seasons on record, this offering of drive-thru vaccines will give us the ability to serve as many people as possible in a safe and efficient way.”

Those who are interested in the clinics must remember the following:

- Bring both your prescription and medical insurance cards with you

- Wear clothing that provides easy access to your upper arm

- If possible bring a completed consent form with you

- CDC recommends waiting 15 minutes after receiving an immunization. Feel free to wait in a designated parking place then enjoy the rest of your day

The drive-thru clinics will be located at the United Supermarkets at 3317 North Midland Drive in Midland and 2751 County Road West in Odessa from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

More information can be found online here.

