Connection Christian Church of Odessa hosts memorial one year after shooting

By Shane Battis
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Connection Christian Church of Odessa hosted a drive-in memorial service to remember the lives lost on Aug. 31st.

Church leaders remarked on how that day last year was a day full of ugliness and violence, but despite all that chaos this community hasn’t failed to come together.

In that spirit of gratitude, the church handed out yellow flowers to first responders as a thank you for their service that day.

They also chimed a bell for each shooting victim as listeners held up yellow flags in mourning.

“It brings some resolution to my heart and helps me to reconcile that ugly violence with this beautiful service,” Tracy Austin said. “So, it was very helpful for me.”

One of the most beautiful parts of the service was a rainbow that appeared as they got started, which some listeners appreciated as a sign of hope for the future.

