City of Odessa dispatch recounts mass shooting, earning award for excellent response

By Shane Battis
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 12:53 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

What happened a year ago could have been even deadlier if first responders didn’t move quickly to answer a flood of 911 calls.

The City of Odessa’s Dispatch team won a statewide award all for their unwavering focus the day of the mass shooting.

When 911 calls began pouring into the dispatch center that Saturday afternoon, that team was the first to answer calls for help.

“We’re hearing this location, the screams, the pleas for help,” Michelle Racca said. “Just sheer terror in their voice.”

Racca, who’s the director of public safety communications, said the dispatch center got more than 1,000 calls that afternoon from people hurt, scared and confused.

“It’s like ‘Is this really happening?’” she said. “It’s like you’re in a nightmare and you want to wake up but then you realize this is real. This is really happening.”

A scenario no one expected to happen here, but one dispatchers were ready for.

Racca said one of the biggest challenges was coordinating every single first responder available to crime scenes all over the city and she feels they were successful in doing that due to their training.

She said one dispatcher, who had only started a few months before, even knew exactly what to do and didn’t hesitate.

“She didn’t break down or anything,” Racca said. “She just said I’m ok. Make sure everyone else is ok.”

It was that compassion and steadfast focus that earned the department the Tele-Communicator Team of the Year award, a statewide honor recognizing their admirable response.

No one signs up for this job looking for awards, but Racca said this one means so much to her team because too often these men and women go unnoticed after the phones stop ringing.

“As dispatchers we’re usually the forgotten first responders so it’s nice that we get some kind of recognition on the efforts that we did on that day,” she said.

Now a year later, the mass shooting still weighs heavily on the hearts of these first responders.

But that day has also strengthened them too, giving the team new insights on handling a major crisis with grace and teamwork.

“I was so proud of them the way they worked as a team, came together as a team and helped each other following the event as a team,” Racca said.

