Advertisement

Baby girl recovers from delivery by emergency C-section after mother killed in Calif. crash

Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 2:56 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KCBS/KCAL) - The father of a baby girl, who was delivered prematurely in an emergency C-section after her mother was struck and killed by a suspected drunken driver, says he wants to be the best father he can be and hopes his late wife will be proud of him.

Baby Adalyn Rose, who was delivered more than a month early, now weighs just a touch over 5 pounds. She takes a bottle every three hours and was expected to go home from the hospital with her father, James Alvarez, on Monday.

“It’s a big milestone because they tell me she’s technically not supposed to be in this world yet,” Alvarez said. “She’s a preemie. Her due date was Sept. 20.”

Adalyn's father, James Alvarez, says he wants to be "the best father I can possibly be," and he will make sure his little girl learns about her mother when she's older.
Adalyn's father, James Alvarez, says he wants to be "the best father I can possibly be," and he will make sure his little girl learns about her mother when she's older.(Source: James Alvarez, KCBS/KCAL via CNN)

Adalyn’s mother, 23-year-old Yesenia Aguilar, was killed in August while exercising with her husband after a suspected drunken driver drove onto the sidewalk in Anaheim, California, and struck Aguilar. Baby Adalyn was delivered via emergency C-section immediately after the crash.

“When I see her, when I hold her, when I put her on my chest, everything just washes away,” Alvarez said. “They can’t predict what the future may bring to her, but at this point, she’s healthy.”

Adalyn’s mother, 23-year-old Yesenia Aguilar, was killed in August after a suspected drunken driver drove onto the sidewalk in Anaheim, California, and struck her.
Adalyn’s mother, 23-year-old Yesenia Aguilar, was killed in August after a suspected drunken driver drove onto the sidewalk in Anaheim, California, and struck her.(Source: James Alvarez, KCBS/KCAL via CNN)

Alvarez spoke Friday from the apartment he had been preparing for his daughter’s arrival.

“I’m truly blessed that at least I have a part of my wife still here on earth,” he said. “My goal is to be the best father I can possibly be and give her the best life I can give her.”

He still has his wife’s things where she left them in their home and said he will pack them up and save them for Adalyn.

“When she asks how mommy was like, I’ll be ready for that moment to show her the mom she had because to the very last second, she gave her life for her,” he said. “She protected her, so it’s only fair that I would do the same.”

Alvarez says he asks his wife every day for signs that he is not raising their daughter alone and that she is there, guiding him.

“I want to raise my daughter in her image,” he said. “I want my wife to be proud of me.”

The suspect in the crash that killed Aguilar, 40-year-old Courtney Pandolfi, is charged with second-degree murder.

Copyright 2020 KCBS/KCAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Couple who kidnapped Ga. toddler wanted to raise him as their own, police say

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Police said the kidnapping happened in broad daylight while the mother pushed her son in his stroller.

National

15 years later, Walmart to launch its answer to Amazon Prime

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Walmart’s online sales are growing rapidly, especially during the pandemic, when more people have turned to the company to order groceries online and pick them up at a store.

National

Daughter says ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero was ‘kidnapped’ in Dubai

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The man portrayed in the film “Hotel Rwanda” as saving the lives of more than 1,200 people from genocide was “kidnapped” while in Dubai, his daughter asserts, while authorities on Tuesday gave no further details behind his arrest on terror charges.

National

LA Sheriff’s Dept: Deputies kill Black man who dropped a gun

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Sheriff’s Lt. Brandon Dean said two deputies from the South Los Angeles station were driving when the saw a man riding his bicycle in violation of vehicle codes.

National

Caught on video: Bears enter stores for quick snacks in California, create havoc

Updated: 48 minutes ago
A series of surveillance videos show the crazy confrontations between bears and people inside a Kings Beach convenience store over the past three weeks.

Latest News

National

VIDEO: Hungry bears enter California stores

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
Hungry bears are getting a little too assertive, entering some stores in California.

National

Massachusetts voters to decide Markey, Kennedy primary fight

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Recent polls have given Markey an edge.

National Politics

Trump to wade into racial tensions with visit to Kenosha

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The city has been riven by protests since the Aug. 23 shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, seven times in the back by police.

National

Appeals court to hear arguments in Trump tax return fight

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal appeals court is set to hear arguments Tuesday in President Donald Trump’s latest attempt to prevent a New York prosecutor from getting his tax returns.

National

Trump to visit Kenosha

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
President Trump will visit Kenosha after local officials told him not to come.

National

Black former franchisees sue McDonald’s for discrimination

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
More than 50 Black former McDonald’s franchise owners are suing the burger chain, saying the company steered them to less-profitable restaurants and didn’t give them the same support and opportunities given white franchisees.