Advertisement

Sweden reports no COVID deaths for a week

Sweden has a lower population density than many COVID-19 hot spots
Sweden has registered fewer COVID deaths than Spain, the United Kingdom or Italy.
Sweden has registered fewer COVID deaths than Spain, the United Kingdom or Italy.(Source: EXPRESSEN; CNN)
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Sweden has not reported any deaths due to COVID-19 for more than a week.

Data from the nation’s public health agency show the last death was recorded on Aug. 23.

Sweden has imposed lighter restrictions when compared to other European nations.

The country has registered fewer COVID deaths than Spain, the United Kingdom or Italy.

However, Sweden has a much lower population density than those coronavirus hot spots.

When compared to closer neighbors, such as Denmark and Finland, Sweden’s death toll is higher.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, about 5,800 people have died from coronavirus in the country.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Odessa College memorial offers words of support, strength

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Shane Battis
A display set up on OC’s campus decorated trees with encouraging notes from faculty members and students.

National

Deaths, worries about assistance mount after Hurricane Laura

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
As evacuated Lake Charles residents began returning home, many worried that they wouldn’t have enough support from the both the federal and state governments as they face a rebuilding process certain to take several months, if not longer.

National Politics

Sheriffs reject governor’s plan to curb Portland violence

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Portland has seen nearly 100 consecutive nights of Black Lives Matter protests and many have ended with vandalism to federal and city property, including police precincts, a county jail, the federal courthouse and City Hall.

Local

MISD school board places Orlando Riddick on administrative leave, names acting superintendent

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By William Russell
Midland ISD’s school board made two major decisions in a meeting Monday night.

National

President Trump is heading to Kenosha on Tuesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
President Trump is heading to Kenosha, Wisc. on Tuesday despite pleas from the governor and local officials to come at a later date.

Latest News

National Politics

Appeals court keeps Flynn case alive, won’t order dismissal

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An appeals court has kept the prosecution alive of former national security adviser Michael Flynn, as well as permitted the judge to scrutinize the Justice Department request to dismiss charges against him.

National Politics

Biden hits campaign trail, blames Trump for city violence

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is mounting a more aggressive offense against President Donald Trump with a rare public appearance Monday where he will say that a second term for Trump will mean more violence in America’s streets — not less.

National

Kenosha on edge as Trump visit looms amid tensions

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Some residents in Kenosha fear a planned visit by President Donald Trump after unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake may stir more emotions and cause more violence and destruction in the divided southeastern Wisconsin city after several days of peace.

National

$110 SeaWorld Orlando passes cover rest of 2020, all of 2021

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
For $110 a person, the Central Florida theme park allows unlimited visits for the rest of 2020 and all of 2021.

News

Did COVID-19 only cause 6% of coronavirus deaths? Viral posts misrepresent new CDC report

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Scott Pickey
You may have seen an interesting statistic on your Facebook feed recently.

Local

Midland ISD selling Family Cards for tickets to fall sports

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By William Russell
Midland ISD Athletics has announced a new plan for tickets to fall sports.