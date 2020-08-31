Advertisement

Publix ends one-way aisles in most of its stores

Other social distancing measures remain in place
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Publix is rolling back one of its pandemic precautions as the nation’s coronavirus outbreak continues.

“One-way aisles have been discontinued in Publix stores not currently under local ordinance requiring this measure,” according to Maria Brous, the company’s director of communications.

Only Publix stores in Miami-Dade and Broward counties in Florida and in Charleston, South Carolina. fall under ordinances requiring one-way aisles, she said.

The supermarket chain has more than 1,200 locations in the United States.

“We implemented one-way aisles at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic to help our customers understand and practice social distancing and over time, it has become widely understood and adopted into our routines,” Brous said.

“We will continue to provide friendly social distancing reminders in our stores, through signage, floor markers at checkout and other queuing areas, as well as through our public address announcements.”

Other chains have also used one-way aisles as part of their social distancing strategy.

Publix requires customers entering its stores to wear masks, although the measure isn’t universally enforced.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Odessa College memorial offers words of support, strength

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Shane Battis
A display set up on OC’s campus decorated trees with encouraging notes from faculty members and students.

National

Deaths, worries about assistance mount after Hurricane Laura

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
As evacuated Lake Charles residents began returning home, many worried that they wouldn’t have enough support from the both the federal and state governments as they face a rebuilding process certain to take several months, if not longer.

National Politics

Sheriffs reject governor’s plan to curb Portland violence

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Portland has seen nearly 100 consecutive nights of Black Lives Matter protests and many have ended with vandalism to federal and city property, including police precincts, a county jail, the federal courthouse and City Hall.

Local

MISD school board places Orlando Riddick on administrative leave, names acting superintendent

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By William Russell
Midland ISD’s school board made two major decisions in a meeting Monday night.

National

President Trump is heading to Kenosha on Tuesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
President Trump is heading to Kenosha, Wisc. on Tuesday despite pleas from the governor and local officials to come at a later date.

Latest News

National Politics

Appeals court keeps Flynn case alive, won’t order dismissal

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An appeals court has kept the prosecution alive of former national security adviser Michael Flynn, as well as permitted the judge to scrutinize the Justice Department request to dismiss charges against him.

National Politics

Biden hits campaign trail, blames Trump for city violence

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is mounting a more aggressive offense against President Donald Trump with a rare public appearance Monday where he will say that a second term for Trump will mean more violence in America’s streets — not less.

National

Kenosha on edge as Trump visit looms amid tensions

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Some residents in Kenosha fear a planned visit by President Donald Trump after unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake may stir more emotions and cause more violence and destruction in the divided southeastern Wisconsin city after several days of peace.

National

$110 SeaWorld Orlando passes cover rest of 2020, all of 2021

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
For $110 a person, the Central Florida theme park allows unlimited visits for the rest of 2020 and all of 2021.

News

Did COVID-19 only cause 6% of coronavirus deaths? Viral posts misrepresent new CDC report

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Scott Pickey
You may have seen an interesting statistic on your Facebook feed recently.

Local

Midland ISD selling Family Cards for tickets to fall sports

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By William Russell
Midland ISD Athletics has announced a new plan for tickets to fall sports.