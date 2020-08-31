Advertisement

Parents of Mich. boy with special needs say thief stole modified tricycle

Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WDIV) – A Michigan family said a tricycle built for a boy with special needs was stolen from their home.

They’re asking for the thief to return the tricycle, no questions asked.

It took Jennifer and Nicholas Kraft a long time to find the right kind of tricycle for their 12-year-old son Leland – and more time to get it shipped in pieces, and even more time giving it upgrades.

Leland’s uncle built and modified the tricycle so Leland – who was born with cerebral palsy and was recently diagnosed with autism – could join his sisters on their rides.

Leland only had the tricycle for a few weeks. It was stolen overnight Thursday.

“It just seems like all that hard work that we did to actually get it shipped here, because of everything that’s going on, and my brother-in-law’s work on the bike, it just kind of seems like it went to waste,” Nicholas Kraft said.

The loss was difficult to explain to Leland.

“I don’t know if he felt targeted individually, but he was mad,” Kraft said. “He was trying to figure out why someone would steal his bike.”

Kraft said he’s looked all over the neighborhood and has been hunting for a listing on social media, but he’s had no luck.

The tricycle wasn’t cheap, either. It cost around $500 – but to the Krafts, it’s worth so much more.

“It was more so about his independence,” Kraft said. “His sisters can ride their bikes, and we wanted him to be able to go for walks and bike rides and join in on the fun.”

Though the Krafts have started a GoFundMe to replace the tricycle, they had a message for the person who stole from Leland.

“If you have it, return it. If you got rid of it, I don’t know … pay us for it,” Jennifer Kraft said. “I don’t want to turn them in. I just want my kid to have his bike back.”

Copyright 2020 WDIV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Odessa College memorial offers words of support, strength

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Shane Battis
A display set up on OC’s campus decorated trees with encouraging notes from faculty members and students.

National

Deaths, worries about assistance mount after Hurricane Laura

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
As evacuated Lake Charles residents began returning home, many worried that they wouldn’t have enough support from the both the federal and state governments as they face a rebuilding process certain to take several months, if not longer.

National Politics

Sheriffs reject governor’s plan to curb Portland violence

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Portland has seen nearly 100 consecutive nights of Black Lives Matter protests and many have ended with vandalism to federal and city property, including police precincts, a county jail, the federal courthouse and City Hall.

Local

MISD school board places Orlando Riddick on administrative leave, names acting superintendent

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By William Russell
Midland ISD’s school board made two major decisions in a meeting Monday night.

National

President Trump is heading to Kenosha on Tuesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
President Trump is heading to Kenosha, Wisc. on Tuesday despite pleas from the governor and local officials to come at a later date.

Latest News

National Politics

Appeals court keeps Flynn case alive, won’t order dismissal

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An appeals court has kept the prosecution alive of former national security adviser Michael Flynn, as well as permitted the judge to scrutinize the Justice Department request to dismiss charges against him.

National Politics

Biden hits campaign trail, blames Trump for city violence

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is mounting a more aggressive offense against President Donald Trump with a rare public appearance Monday where he will say that a second term for Trump will mean more violence in America’s streets — not less.

National

Kenosha on edge as Trump visit looms amid tensions

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Some residents in Kenosha fear a planned visit by President Donald Trump after unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake may stir more emotions and cause more violence and destruction in the divided southeastern Wisconsin city after several days of peace.

National

$110 SeaWorld Orlando passes cover rest of 2020, all of 2021

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
For $110 a person, the Central Florida theme park allows unlimited visits for the rest of 2020 and all of 2021.

News

Did COVID-19 only cause 6% of coronavirus deaths? Viral posts misrepresent new CDC report

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Scott Pickey
You may have seen an interesting statistic on your Facebook feed recently.

Local

Midland ISD selling Family Cards for tickets to fall sports

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By William Russell
Midland ISD Athletics has announced a new plan for tickets to fall sports.