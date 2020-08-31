One person killed, two people hurt in Ector County crash

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - One person was killed and two people were hurt in a crash west of Odessa on Monday morning.

The victim of the crash has been identified as Angel Levario, 27, of Odessa.

According to DPS, troopers responded to a crash on FM 2020 five miles west of Odessa at 10:11 a.m.

When the troopers arrived at the scene, they found a crash involving a Chevrolet Cobalt and a Chevrolet Silverado.

The driver of the Cobalt, identified as Levario, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver and passenger of the Silverado were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the Cobalt was traveling east as the Silverado was traveling west.

According to DPS, the Cobalt struck a curb and overcorrected before driving into oncoming traffic and crashing into the Silverado.

