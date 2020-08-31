Midland ISD selling Family Cards for tickets to fall sports

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD Athletics has announced a new plan for tickets to fall sports.

MISD will be selling Family Cards for parents and family members who wish to attend games this fall.

The Family Cards will be available to parents and families of athletes, band members, cheer squads and drill teams.

“Aside from varsity football, most of our events are held at smaller venues with limited capacity,” said Athletics Executive Director Blake Feldt in a release. “The Family Cards ensure that family members of the participating students are able to attend each home game.”

Family Cards will be sold from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Tuesday, September 8 through Friday, September 18 at the Lee High School Gym Ticket Office (for Lee, LFHS, Abell and Alamo events) and the Memorial Stadium Ticket Office (for MHS, MFHS, Goddard and San Jacinto events).

The following pricing information comes from MISD:

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

All seats at Grande will be general admission

Varsity Football Family Card admits 8 to home football games and costs $100.

JV and Freshman Team Family Card admits 8 to home games and costs $50.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Family Card for all levels will admits 8 to each home games and costs $50.

This includes the MHS-LHS games.

JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL/CHEER

Junior High Family Card admits 8 to ALL junior high football games and costs $50.

Junior High Cheer Family Card admits 8 to ALL junior high football and volleyball games and costs $50.

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Junior High Family Card admits 4 to ALL junior high volleyball games and costs $25.

HIGH SCHOOL CHEER/DRILL/BAND

Varsity Cheer/Drill/Band Family Card admits 8 to home football games and costs $100.

JV/9th Cheer Family Card admits 8 to each home JV/Freshman football game and costs $50.

Families with multiple students on different teams in the same program will not be required to buy separate Family Cards (for example, a student on varsity and another of JV). However families with a student in high school and junior high will need to purchase separate cards.

Family Cards will be required for entrance into facilities. If one family member is at an event and another arrives later, the two will need to meet at the front in order to present the card.

Please note that venues will be cleared in between events when they take place in the same facility on the same day. This is to ensure social distancing and accommodate crowd capacity.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.