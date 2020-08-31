City of Odessa to hold moment of silence at 3 p.m. for those hurt and lost in mass shooting

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Odessa will be holding a moment of silence at 3 p.m. on Monday to remember the 32 victims who were hurt and killed in last year’s mass shooting.

At that time all Odessa Fire Rescue fire trucks will be pulled out of their station and have their lights on.

This will last 32 seconds.

Leilah Hernandez, 15, Joe Griffith, 40, Mary Granados, 29, Edwin PPeregrino, 25, Rodolfo Arco, 57, Kameron Brown, 30, and Raul Garcia, 35, were lost in the shooting.

The following victims were injured:

Nathan Hernandez, 18, Marc Gonzales, 38, Zachary Owens, Midland Police Department Officer, Timmoth Beard, 55, James Santana, Odessa Police Department Officer, Glenda Dempsy, 62, Marco Corral, 62, Coy Edge, 53, Joseph Glide, 60, Anderson Davis, 17-month-old, Daniel Munoz, 28, Robert Cavasoz, 38, Maria Boado, 27, Efe Obayagbona, 45, Bradley Grimsley, 64, Chuck Pryor, Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper, Timmothy Hardaway, 54, Quadri Fatai, 41, Jesus Alvidrez, 2, Lilia Diaz, 46, Krystal Lee, 36, and Larry Shores, 34.

