CBS7 to air special report on one-year anniversary of August 31 mass shooting at 3 p.m.

Seven people were killed and 25 people were hurt in last year's mass shooting on August 31.
By William Russell
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Join us today at 3 p.m. for a Special Report, as we mark the one-year anniversary of the Labor Day weekend mass shooting.

We’ll honor the victims with 32 seconds of silence, as well as share a special video with you that the City of Odessa produced for the anniversary.

Plus we’ll hear from best-selling leadership author Jon Gordon, on how we can continue being #OdessaStrong. See you then.

You will be able to watch the Special Report on CBS7, the CBS7 Facebook page and on CBS7.com.

