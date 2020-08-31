CBS7 to air special report on one-year anniversary of August 31 mass shooting at 3 p.m.

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Join us today at 3 p.m. for a Special Report, as we mark the one-year anniversary of the Labor Day weekend mass shooting.

We’ll honor the victims with 32 seconds of silence, as well as share a special video with you that the City of Odessa produced for the anniversary.

Plus we’ll hear from best-selling leadership author Jon Gordon, on how we can continue being #OdessaStrong. See you then.

You will be able to watch the Special Report on CBS7, the CBS7 Facebook page and on CBS7.com.

